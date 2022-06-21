Brait readies Premier IPO but timing must be right
21 June 2022 - 13:46
UPDATED 21 June 2022 - 20:13
In a bid to unlock shareholder value, Brait says it is ready to list the Premier consumer foods maker on the JSE having undergone about nine months of preparation, but it is waiting until the timing is right.
Premier, which owns brands such as Blue Ribbon bread, Iwisa maize and Snowflake flour, is Brait’s biggest asset and accounts for 49%, or R9.26bn, of net asset value (NAV). ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now