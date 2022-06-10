Companies / Retail & Consumer TFG plans to expand on the back of bumper results Retailer plans to spend R2.1bn to build 10 new manufacturing business units and will open more than 350 stores in its 2023 financial year B L Premium

SA’s biggest clothing manufacturer and retailer TFG, plans to spend R2.1bn to build 10 new manufacturing business units and open 350 stores in its 2023 financial year as part of its differentiated business model and to mitigate disruptions to global supply chains.

The owner of Foschini, Markhams and @home will see the new manufacturing units almost double the job opportunities in its factories from 5,200 to 11,200 by 2026, the group said in its results for the year to end-March...