Companies / Retail & Consumer

Libstar hangs on to its household and personal care business units

The group says considering the volatility of the economic environment, purchasers have agreed to terminate talks over the proposed sale

BL Premium
01 June 2022 - 23:25 Michelle Gumede

Consumer goods group Libstar says it will exit a deal to sell its stake in its household and personal care segment, citing volatility and an improvement in the businesses.

In February, the maker of Lancewood dairy products, Denny mushrooms and Goldcrest canned goods said it had received an offer from PAPE Fund Managers and Kanaka Chemicals for a 70% equity interest in two of its household and personal care (HPC) businesses for a reported R217m...

