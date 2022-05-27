Companies / Retail & Consumer Pepkor reports muted revenue growth, but gets Steinhoff boost Steinhoff’s settlement process resulted in a R429m boost for Pepkor as it removed exposure to a loan, helping lift operating profit almost a fifth B L Premium

Pepkor, owner of Pep, Ackermans and Incredible Connection, said on Friday that Steinhoff’s settlement agreement with its shareholders helped to lift operating profit almost a fifth in its six months to end-March, but revenue growth was more muted as pressure builds on consumers.

Group revenue rose 3.3% to R42bn in the six months to end-March, the group said, with operating profit rising 19.1% to R5.7bn, or by 10.1%, when excluding the effects of Steinhoff’s settlement...