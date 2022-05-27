Pepkor reports muted revenue growth, but gets Steinhoff boost
Steinhoff’s settlement process resulted in a R429m boost for Pepkor as it removed exposure to a loan, helping lift operating profit almost a fifth
27 May 2022 - 08:18
Pepkor, owner of Pep, Ackermans and Incredible Connection, said on Friday that Steinhoff’s settlement agreement with its shareholders helped to lift operating profit almost a fifth in its six months to end-March, but revenue growth was more muted as pressure builds on consumers.
Group revenue rose 3.3% to R42bn in the six months to end-March, the group said, with operating profit rising 19.1% to R5.7bn, or by 10.1%, when excluding the effects of Steinhoff’s settlement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now