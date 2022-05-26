Mr Price flags double-digit profit growth despite July’s civil unrest
26 May 2022 - 08:03
Fashion retailer Mr Price has flagged a possible profit rise of more than a fifth for its 2022 year, saying it experienced strong sales growth despite unrest that hit about 7% of its store base.
Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to rise by between 17% and 22% in the year ending April 2, Mr Price said in a trading update, with the prior year having an additional week of trading...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now