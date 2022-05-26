×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis sticks with share buybacks as earnings climb

Furniture group increases its dividend 25.9% on posting a healthy set of results

BL Premium
26 May 2022 - 10:51 Katharine Child and Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 26 May 2022 - 18:35

With its share price at a six-year high, SA’s largest furniture group Lewis says it has no intention of halting an aggressive share buyback programme, maintaining that the market still undervalues it by 30%. 

Lewis, which has low debt and a healthy balance sheet has been buying back shares since 2017, scooping up 12% of its shares in issue in the 2022 financial year to end-March, the most in a single year...

