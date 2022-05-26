Lewis shares jump as profits grow more than 20%
The group's shares are trading at a level last seen in January
26 May 2022 - 10:51
Lewis Group, SA’s largest furniture retailer, jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after it reported that an improving debtors book helped profits grow a fifth in its year to end-March, despite civil unrest at one point shuttering about a third of its store base.
Group revenue rose 7.9% to R7.3bn to end-March, with headline earnings up 21.2% to R561m, with the group reporting improved collections and benefits from high stock levels that helped it navigate supply-chain issues...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now