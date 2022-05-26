Companies / Retail & Consumer Lewis shares jump as profits grow more than 20% The group's shares are trading at a level last seen in January B L Premium

Lewis Group, SA’s largest furniture retailer, jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after it reported that an improving debtors book helped profits grow a fifth in its year to end-March, despite civil unrest at one point shuttering about a third of its store base.

Group revenue rose 7.9% to R7.3bn to end-March, with headline earnings up 21.2% to R561m, with the group reporting improved collections and benefits from high stock levels that helped it navigate supply-chain issues...