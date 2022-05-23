Dis-Chem reports record revenue as it beds down new acquisitions
The group’s acquisitions helped it grow revenue to above R30bn in 2022 for the first time in its history
23 May 2022 - 10:02
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says its recent string of acquisitions helped its revenue exceed R30bn for the first time in its history, in its 2022 year, with the group pleased by a normalisation of shopping habits and by better-than-expected uptake of its new health insurance offering.
Revenue grew 15.7% to R30.4bn in the year to end-February, the group said on Monday, with comparable store retail revenue growing 6.1%. Dis-Chem continued its expansion strategy in 2022, when it opened 12 new Dis-Chem and three Baby City stores...
