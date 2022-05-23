Companies / Retail & Consumer Dis-Chem reports record revenue as it beds down new acquisitions The group’s acquisitions helped it grow revenue to above R30bn in 2022 for the first time in its history B L Premium

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says its recent string of acquisitions helped its revenue exceed R30bn for the first time in its history, in its 2022 year, with the group pleased by a normalisation of shopping habits and by better-than-expected uptake of its new health insurance offering.

Revenue grew 15.7% to R30.4bn in the year to end-February, the group said on Monday, with comparable store retail revenue growing 6.1%. Dis-Chem continued its expansion strategy in 2022, when it opened 12 new Dis-Chem and three Baby City stores...