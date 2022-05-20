TFG reports robust fourth-quarter growth and gains in market share
Retail sales rose almost 24% in the fashion group’s fourth quarter to end-March, boosted by easing Covid-19 restrictions
20 May 2022 - 11:22
Clothing manufacturer and retailer TFG says easing Covid-19 restrictions helped retail sales grow almost a quarter during the three months to end-March, with its Africa division booking a record performance.
Retail turnover grew 23.7% to end-March, the group’s fourth quarter, with TFG Africa growing 16.1% in rand terms, something that was indicative of further significant market-share gains...
