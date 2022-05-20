Steinhoff receives more than 43,000 claims in first-of-its-kind payout
Multinational retailer has received claims from pension and investment funds holding stock that plunged after huge accounting fraud
20 May 2022 - 10:49
UPDATED 22 May 2022 - 18:05
Steinhoff pension fund and institutional investors may get as much as 22% of what they claim in the first-of-its-kind payout for shareholders who lost most of their investment after the share price crashed in the wake of fraud.
Steinhoff’s share price plunged more than 90% in December 2017 when accounting irregularities were made public, resulting in more than 100 lawsuits entailing more than R180bn from more than 8,300 investors who said they were duped into buying worthless shares...
