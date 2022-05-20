Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff receives more than 43,000 claims from aggrieved investors The multinational retailer has received claims from pension and investment funds that held the stock that plummeted in the wake of SA’s biggest accounting fraud B L Premium

Multinational retailer Steinhoff said on Friday it has received more than 43,000 claims from investors, such as pension and investment funds, which held the stock that was punished in the wake of SA’s biggest accounting fraud.

Steinhoff shares plummeted by more than 90% in December 2017 when the fraud was made public, resulting in more than 100 lawsuits worth more than R180bn from investors who said they were duped...