Richemont shares tumble the most in 22 years due to ‘unsettled’ conditions

Richemont’s share price closed 12.87% lower, its biggest drop in more than 22 years, on Friday as it missed analyst profit expectations and chair Johann Rupert warned that the company was facing a global environment that was the “most unsettled we have experienced for a number of years”.

This comes as countries battle high inflation globally, Covid-19 lockdowns in China, and the continued war in Ukraine...