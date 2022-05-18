DIVIDENDS
Shoprite launches BEE employee trust worth nearly R9bn over the next decade
SA’s largest food retailer will place 40-million shares into an employee trust over next decade
18 May 2022 - 22:56
SA’s largest food retailer, Shoprite, will place 40-million shares into an employee trust over the next 10 years in a BEE transaction that aims to ensure all permanent workers of two years or more receive a dividend as if they owned the shares.
About 126,000 workers will benefit financially from the scheme, but they will not take ownership of the shares, which will remain in the trust...
