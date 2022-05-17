Companies / Retail & Consumer Pick n Pay expands, partners with Takealot and opens Project Red The retailer’s multipronged strategy involves differentiating into three different branded stores and serving three distinct consumer groups

Pick n Pay has announced a new multipronged strategy to claim back market share that involves the retailer differentiating into three different branded stores and serving three distinct consumer groups, while cutting the number of items per store to reduce complexity and costs.

It has also signed a partnership with online retailer Takealot and its Mr D service, enabling Pick n Pay to expand its online delivery reach to every part of SA from August. This contract is the culmination of almost year-long negotiations with the Naspers-owned online retailer. ..