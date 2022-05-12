Companies / Retail & Consumer SAB to use SA as springboard to uncork growth in Africa Beverage manufacturer says R4.5bn pledge to Ramaphosa’s investment drive illustrates belief in the region B L Premium

Six years after SABMiller merged with AB InBev in October 2016 in the largest global acquisition in the beer industry, the company on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to Africa.

AB InBev Global CEO Michel Doukeris said SA and the continent are set to benefit from a plethora of growth opportunities that will be unlocked when SAB rolls out its infrastructure upgrades, also highlighting the growing youth population, which is bound to benefit from the associated jobs created...