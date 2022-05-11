Companies / Retail & Consumer Competition Commission recommends Long4Life sale Owner of Sportsmans Warehouse plans to delist, but Competition Tribunal must still consider its sale to Old Mutual Private Equity B L Premium

The Competition Commission has recommended that the sale of Long4Life to Old Mutual Private Equity can go ahead, according to Long4Life.

A hearing at the Competition Tribunal, which acts as a court on competition and merger matters, is set down for Thursday...