Companies / Retail & Consumer

Competition Commission recommends Long4Life sale

Owner of Sportsmans Warehouse plans to delist, but Competition Tribunal must still consider its sale to Old Mutual Private Equity

11 May 2022 - 18:53 Katharine Child

The Competition Commission has recommended that the sale of  Long4Life to Old Mutual Private Equity can go ahead, according to Long4Life.

A hearing at the Competition Tribunal, which acts as a court on competition and merger matters, is set down for Thursday...

