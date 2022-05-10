Companies / Retail & Consumer Vida e Caffè relishes aggressive Sweetbeet expansion post merger The coffee shop franchiser is set to nearly treble the store footprint of the health-conscious brand B L Premium

Coffee shop franchiser Vida e Caffè, which acquired healthy fast-food restaurant Sweetbeet in November, revealed plans to expand its new business by opening 16 new stores over the next nine months as it takes on Mugg & Bean and Bootlegger Coffee Company.

Vida CEO Darren Levy told Business Day in an interview that the franchiser saw ample opportunities to home in on Sweetbeet’s niche customer base and would grow the new brand in its stable by leveraging off existing Vida infrastructure, skills, scale and experience...