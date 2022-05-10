Vida e Caffè relishes aggressive Sweetbeet expansion post merger
The coffee shop franchiser is set to nearly treble the store footprint of the health-conscious brand
10 May 2022 - 13:49
Coffee shop franchiser Vida e Caffè, which acquired healthy fast-food restaurant Sweetbeet in November, revealed plans to expand its new business by opening 16 new stores over the next nine months as it takes on Mugg & Bean and Bootlegger Coffee Company.
Vida CEO Darren Levy told Business Day in an interview that the franchiser saw ample opportunities to home in on Sweetbeet’s niche customer base and would grow the new brand in its stable by leveraging off existing Vida infrastructure, skills, scale and experience...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now