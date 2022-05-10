Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff has to hand over forensic report Court orders full 7,000 word forensic report must go to Financial Mail and amaBhungane within ten days in win for transparency B L Premium

Steinhoff has to hand over its full 7,000 word forensic report to the Financial Mail and amaBhungane within ten days, the Western Cape high court ruled on Tuesday.

The judgment, handed down by judge Gcinikhaya Nuku, rejected Steinhoff’s argument that the report, compiled by PwC, was legally privileged. ..