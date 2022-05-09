×

Philip Morris confirms talks to buy smaller rival Swedish Match

09 May 2022 - 20:52 Praveen Paramasivam
Packages of Marlboro cigarettes on display for sale in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 29 2019. Picture: ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/REUTERS
Philip Morris International is in talks to buy rival Swedish Match, the companies said on Monday, as the Marlboro maker looks to expand its smoke-free options amid rising global scrutiny on the sale of traditional cigarettes.

The talks between the companies were in progress, but it was uncertain whether an offer will be made, Philip Morris said in a separate statement. Shares of the company were up 1.6% at $100.53. The deal could be valued at about $15bn or more, reports said. 

Swedish Match had a market capitalisation of 120.92-billion Swedish krona ($12.04bn), as of last close, according to Refinitiv data. Philip Morris had a market capitalisation of $153.37bn.

Last year, Philip Morris bought asthma inhaler maker Vectura for $1.44bn as part of its long-term plan to develop smoke-free products and switch to being a “broader healthcare and wellness” company.

The US Food and Drug Administration in April issued a long-awaited proposal to ban flavoured cigars and menthol cigarettes, which account for more than a third of the industry’s overall market share in the US.

Swedish Match makes snus, a wet snuff product that is banned in all EU countries except Sweden. The company has grown in the US cigar market in recent years and hopes for similar success there with snus, which faces competition in its home market.

The talks between the Marlboro maker and Swedish Match could yield a deal as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal first reported the news earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Swedish Match in March shelved plans to spin off and list its US cigar business.

Reuters  

Roaring ’20s of the illicit cigarette trade

Sales ban in 2020 has probably made curbing the illicit tobacco market in SA a greater challenge than it was
Opinion
6 hours ago

BAT places growth bets on noncombustible products

The company says it is providing adult consumers with access to less risky alternatives to smoking
Companies
3 days ago

BAT’s big bet on new categories delivers buoyant revenue

The world’s second-largest tobacco company grew revenue 7% in its year to end-December, helped by sales of e-cigarettes and oral nicotine
Companies
2 months ago

New Zealand ban aims to stub out smoking forever

People aged 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to buy cigarettes
World
4 months ago
