BAT places growth bets on noncombustible products
05 May 2022 - 21:53
As global cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) moves towards reducing the health effect of its business, group chair Luc Jobin says there is a need for clear policies that will encourage the 1.1-billion adult smokers around the world to switch to scientifically substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives.
The group, whose brands include Dunhill, Peter Stuyvesant, Rothmans, Pall Mall, Benson & Hedges and Kent, has over the years introduced a range of less risky vapour products under the brand Vuse and modern oral products under Velo. ..
