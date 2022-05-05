BAT places growth bets on noncombustible products

As global cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) moves towards reducing the health effect of its business, group chair Luc Jobin says there is a need for clear policies that will encourage the 1.1-billion adult smokers around the world to switch to scientifically substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives.

The group, whose brands include Dunhill, Peter Stuyvesant, Rothmans, Pall Mall, Benson & Hedges and Kent, has over the years introduced a range of less risky vapour products under the brand Vuse and modern oral products under Velo. ..