×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

G-III Apparel to buy Karl Lagerfeld brand for $210m cash

G-III expects the brand to represent more than $2bn in retail sales

02 May 2022 - 17:31 Deborah Sophia
Women look at the Karl Lagerfeld store in New York, the US, February 19 2019. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
Women look at the Karl Lagerfeld store in New York, the US, February 19 2019. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Bengaluru — G-III Apparel said on Monday it has agreed to acquire the remaining 81% stake in Karl Lagerfeld for $210m in cash, becoming the sole owner of the Parisian fashion brand.

G-III, which owns brands such as DKNY and Jessica Howard, will purchase the additional stake from a group of investors led by Fred Gehring of Amlon Capital. The apparel maker first acquired a stake in the brand in 2015.

G-III said it expects the brand to represent more than $2bn in retail sales.

Launched in 1984 by German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld — known for his pony-tailed hair and tinted sunglasses as well as his association with luxury brands Chanel and LVMH’s Fendi — the eponymous brand offers Parisian fashion combined with rock-chic styles, sported by everyone from model Kate Moss to Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

The fashion icon passed away in 2019.

Karl Lagerfeld has about 120 company and partner-operated stores worldwide, with key locations in Paris, London, Moscow, New York and Shanghai, among others.

The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter of fiscal year 2023, G-III said, adding that it would add $200m in initial annual sales.

Reuters

Q&A: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht tells of anxiety over payments by department of health

Engelbrecht discusses her first four months as the head honcho and the group’s efforts to get R819m the health department owes it for administering ...
Companies
3 days ago

Pepkor issues upbeat profit guidance

Company expects headline earnings to rise in the six months to end of March
Companies
3 days ago

TFG expects full-year headline earnings to at least double

SA, UK and Australia stores see strong trade in the second half
Companies
6 days ago

Leading global clothing retailer Shein is still small in SA — for now

Online Chinese retailer quickly produces cheap fashionable clothes
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with ...
Companies
2.
MC Mining appoints Nhlanhla Nene and Godfrey ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Renergen hits the big time
Companies / Investors Monthly
4.
MultiChoice defends decision to dump e.tv channels
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
African Bank asks CFO to stay after delay in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with luxury-brand mall

Companies

ANDREA FELSTED: Luxury goods are in style as as LVMH notes big rise in sales, ...

Opinion

Q&A: Liberty Two Degrees CEO Beattie on luxury retail brands and experiential ...

Companies / Property

Tiffany to stop buying new diamonds mined in Russia

News

Fashion designer Lanvin Group plans US listing and hopes to raise $544m

News

Chanel tries to zip up bulk buyers bagging goods for resale

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.