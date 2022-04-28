Q&A: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht tells of anxiety over payments by department of health
Engelbrecht discusses her first four months as the head honcho and the group’s efforts to get R819m the health department owes it for administering Covid-19 vaccines
28 April 2022 - 23:10
Clicks posted an increase of 10.2% in headline earnings per share in the half-year to end-February.
This figure excluded insurance payouts for losses it suffered in its previous financial year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now