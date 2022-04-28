Companies / Retail & Consumer Q&A: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht tells of anxiety over payments by department of health Engelbrecht discusses her first four months as the head honcho and the group’s efforts to get R819m the health department owes it for administering Covid-19 vaccines B L Premium

Clicks posted an increase of 10.2% in headline earnings per share in the half-year to end-February.

This figure excluded insurance payouts for losses it suffered in its previous financial year...