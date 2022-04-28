×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem flags profit rise as it integrates new acquisitions

The group expects after-tax earnings to rise by more than a quarter in its year to end-February

28 April 2022 - 08:52 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says it is pleased with the performance of its businesses given general pressure on consumers, with profits up by more than a quarter in its year to end-February.

Profit after tax is expected to rise by between 27% and 32% to as much as R908m, the group said in a trading update, which would be almost 45% higher than the same period in 2020.

Dis-Chem, valued at R32.2bn on the JSE, said earlier in 2022 there had been a sustained return to regional shopping malls, where many mature stores are located, even as SA dealt with its less-severe fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in muted demand for preventive healthcare products, such as vitamins.

The pandemic has put pressure on larger malls, which experienced a significant decrease in footfall as people opted to either shop online or at convenience centres to reduce their risk of transmission.

Dis-Chem said on Thursday it was also benefiting from successfully integrating its recent acquisitions, and it had spent R282m acquiring the Medicare group, effective on October 1, which added a net 49 additional stores to the group’s portfolio, bringing it to almost 300.

The group, founded in 1978, had also announced it was buying Baby City for R430m, which added more than 30 stores to its portfolio.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Dis-Chem acquires three leased distribution centres

The purchase of the depots in Cape Town, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga come into effect on March 1
Companies
3 months ago

Clicks nowhere near saturation as it seeks to continue its expansion drive

Clicks's plan to increase market share in the health, beauty, baby and pharmacy sectors will see it surpass its target of  900 outlets target and ...
Business
6 months ago

Royal Bafokeng among investors in Dis-Chem’s R2.3bn BEE deal

The pharmaceutical group’s founding family is selling a large chunk of shares to a consortium
Companies
7 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MultiChoice defends decision to dump e.tv channels
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
HCI shares leap on news of Namibian offshore ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Business will have to get the job done as reform ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with ...
Companies
5.
RBPlat keeps CEO and COO for one year in face of ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Demand for Pfizer’s Covid-19 tablets slow around the world

Companies

Retail property sector rebounds as SA shoppers hit the malls

Features

PIC doubles its stake in Dis-Chem

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.