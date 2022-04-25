Companies / Retail & Consumer TFG expects full-year headline earnings to at least double SA, UK and Australia stores see strong trade in the second half B L Premium

Clothing manufacturer and retailer TFG expects its headlines per share for the year ending March 2022 to more than double due to strong trade in the second half in SA, the UK and Australia.

TFG, owner of the Markham, Foschini, @home and American Swiss brands, is one of SA’s leading clothing and homeware retailers, which also has interests abroad. It said all three territories did better in 2021 compared with 2020, during which stores were closed under the severe Covid-19 lockdowns. ..