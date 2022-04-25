TFG expects full-year headline earnings to at least double
SA, UK and Australia stores see strong trade in the second half
25 April 2022 - 20:12
Clothing manufacturer and retailer TFG expects its headlines per share for the year ending March 2022 to more than double due to strong trade in the second half in SA, the UK and Australia.
TFG, owner of the Markham, Foschini, @home and American Swiss brands, is one of SA’s leading clothing and homeware retailers, which also has interests abroad. It said all three territories did better in 2021 compared with 2020, during which stores were closed under the severe Covid-19 lockdowns. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now