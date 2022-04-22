AB InBev to sell out of Russian venture, taking $1.1bn hit
AB InBev’s announcement comes a day after Danish brewer Carlsberg announced it was planning to exit Russia, costing it $1.4bn
22 April 2022 - 08:55
The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, is looking to sell out of its Russian joint venture as a result of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, resulting in a $1.1bn (R17bn) writedown.
The brewer, valued at more than R1.67-trillion on the JSE, said it is in discussions with its partner, Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes, to acquire its 50% stake...
