Companies / Retail & Consumer Long4Life expects headline earnings to double Sportsmans and Outdoor Warehouse owner records pleasing results B L Premium

Investment holding company Long4Life, owner of Sportsmans and Outdoor Warehouse and the Sorbet beauty franchise, expects its headlines earnings per share for the year to end-March to double.

JSE listing requirements dictate that firms should update the market as soon as they know that their earnings per share will be at least 20% higher or lower than the prior period...