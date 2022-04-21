Long4Life expects headline earnings to double
Sportsmans and Outdoor Warehouse owner records pleasing results
21 April 2022 - 19:08
Investment holding company Long4Life, owner of Sportsmans and Outdoor Warehouse and the Sorbet beauty franchise, expects its headlines earnings per share for the year to end-March to double.
JSE listing requirements dictate that firms should update the market as soon as they know that their earnings per share will be at least 20% higher or lower than the prior period...
