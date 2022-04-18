Companies / Retail & Consumer Leading global clothing retailer Shein is still small in SA — for now Online Chinese retailer quickly produces cheap fashionable clothes B L Premium

You many never have heard of Shein, but it is one of the largest clothing retailers in the world — competing with global brands Zara and H&M. Local analysts say its impact is not significant in SA yet. — for now

The Chinese clothing retailer company that sells online is privately owned so it does not reveal its earnings. But financial services firm Morgan Stanley estimates Shein sold $10bn (R146bn) of goods a year with $20bn expected this year, on par with Inditex’s Zara, the poster child of fast fashion. ..