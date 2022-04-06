Companies / Retail & Consumer Pick n Pay delivers resilient performance as it broadens customer focus Trading update shows retailer delivered 5.2% rise in sales in ‘some of the most difficult circumstances the group has ever faced’ B L Premium

SA food retailer Pick n Pay is switching its focus from only the middle class to encompass both the higher-end customer and the low-income market.

Pick n Pay, which delivered a 5.2% increase in sales, has always been a middle-class retailer. But it is trying to grow its Boxer brand, which is focused on the lower-income consumer, with a format that offers a limited range of 3,500 cheaper products. It said on Wednesday it would continue to offer competitive prices as it expects consumers to come under increasing financial pressure. ..