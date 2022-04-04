Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths leaps on talk it will cut loose the David Jones albatross B L Premium

Woolworths’ share price outperformed on Monday, rallying more than 4% on speculation it may sell Australian department store David Jones, which has lost billions and sent back money to SA for the first time in 2021.

Investors have been calling on Woolworths to sell the clothing firm, which cost it R12bn in writedowns, for the past few years...