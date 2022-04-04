×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hertz to rev up its electric vehicle fleet with 65,000 Polestar cars

04 April 2022 - 16:23 David Shepardson
Picture: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG
Washington — Rental car firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Monday it would buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles (EVs) over five years from Swedish EV maker Polestar, the latest move by the rental car firm to add zero-emission models.

Hertz said Polestar cars would be available beginning this spring in Europe and later in 2022 in North America and Australia.

The Florida-based rental car company said it would initially order the Polestar 2 sedan. Hertz shares were up 1.75% in premarket trading on Monday.

Hertz in October announced its order to purchase 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, primarily the EV maker’s Model 3.

In March, Hertz added Tesla’s mid-size SUV Model Y to its EV fleet, according to the car rental firm’s website.

Polestar, which was founded by China’s Geely and Volvo Cars, is set to merge with special purpose acquisition company (Spac) Gores Guggenheim in 2022 .

The Hertz partnership “will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers’ short- and longer-term mobility requirements”, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement.

Reuters

