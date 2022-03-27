Companies / Retail & Consumer JSE RULES Spar’s update to select investors may have violated listing rules B L Premium

Retail group Spar may have breached JSE rules on inside information with a briefing to a select group of investors on its latest sales figures.

Spar sales in SA for the past seven weeks have risen more than 6%, with liquor sales driving local turnover higher with a healthy 9% rise in February, Spar management told select clients of Standard Bank’s broker service in a call on Thursday. The information appeared to have slipped out in the broker call...