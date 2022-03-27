Spar’s update on broker call raises eyebrows
27 March 2022 - 17:45
Retail group Spar may have breached JSE rules on inside information with a briefing to a select group of investors on its latest sales figures.
Spar sales in SA for the past seven weeks have risen more than 6%, with liquor sales driving local turnover higher with a healthy 9% rise in February, Spar management told select clients of Standard Bank’s broker service in a call on Thursday. The information appeared to have slipped out in the broker call...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now