PODCAST | Consumer confidence remains low in SA

Results of a new study on the mood and pressure faced by consumers in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, FNB’s chief economist, to discuss the results of their consumer confidence index (CCI), undertaken in collaboration with the Bureau for Economic Research.

In the first part of the discussion, Matikinca-Ngwenya explains how the CCI, which gauges the mood of SA consumers, is determined.