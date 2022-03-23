Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Consumer confidence remains low in SA
Despite a large drop in Covid-19 infections and an easing of restrictions since December, the CCI fell from -9 to -13 index points during the first quarter
Results of a new study on the mood and pressure faced by consumers in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, FNB’s chief economist, to discuss the results of their consumer confidence index (CCI), undertaken in collaboration with the Bureau for Economic Research.
In the first part of the discussion, Matikinca-Ngwenya explains how the CCI, which gauges the mood of SA consumers, is determined.
Despite a large drop in coronavirus infections and a welcome easing of Covid-19 regulations since December, the CCI declined from -9 to -13 index points during the first quarter of 2022. Matikinca-Ngwenya says this is the same as the low level that was last recorded in the second quarter of 2021.
She explains that the slump can be ascribed to marked declines in the economic outlook and household financial positions, among a host of factors.
The FNB economist says there is room for both public- and private-sector players to share in the collective responsibility of easing the financial burden currently faced by ordinary South Africans.
Topics of discussion include how the CCI is determined; results and findings of the latest study; the effect of current geo-political issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict on consumer confidence; pressures on different income groups in SA; ways in which the government and private-sector players can help ease the pressure on consumers and an outlook for the rest of the year.
