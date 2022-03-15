Companies / Retail & Consumer

H&M sales soar but Ukraine war worries sour outlook

Earlier in March, H&M temporarily closed its stores in Russia, which accounted for 4% of group sales last quarter

15 March 2022 - 12:42 Anna Ringstrom
Pedestrians walk past a Hennes & Mauritz store. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN
Stockholm — H&M reported a 23% rise in first quarter sales on Tuesday, which was in line with market expectations, as the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer attempts to build on its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares in Sweden’s H&M, which did not give any comment in its statement, were down 3% in early trade as analysts focused on the potential effects of the Ukraine war on its business in Central and Eastern Europe and wider global repercussions.

Net sales in H&M’s fiscal first quarter from December to the end of February, its seasonally slowest, were up by 18% in local currency terms, at 49.2-billion kronor ($5.13bn), compared to an average forecast from analysts polled by Refinitiv of 49.1-billion kronor.

Credit Suisse said in a note the figures implied a slowdown in local-currency sales growth to around 14% in February, from the around 20% flagged previously for December-January.

Earlier in March, H&M temporarily closed its stores in Russia, which last quarter accounted for 4% of group sales, joining a growing list of international companies shunning the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said he had cut profit estimates for H&M for 2022 and 2023 by about 10%, pointing to the Russia store closures but also the fact Central and Eastern Europe account for about 12% of group sales.

Less than a month before Russia invaded Ukraine, H&M had drawn a line under the pandemic and several tough years before that, reporting a jump in profit and saying it was hiking investments with the aim of doubling sales by 2030.

Credit Suisse analysts noted that while Russia accounted for a small share of H&M’s sales, the Ukraine crisis could result in a material effect on global disposable income and demand.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation”, has proposed nationalising assets of foreign firms that leave in the wake of economic sanctions.

H&M will publish its full quarterly earnings report on March 31. Its biggest rival, Zara-owner Inditex, is due to report quarterly results on March 16. 

Russian rivals of Visa, Mastercard rush to fill the gap

US credit card groups join growing exodus of foreign companies as Moscow steps up its war on Ukraine
6 days ago

British American Tobacco exits Russia and cuts guidance

The group generates less than 3% of its revenue in Russia, but now only expects growth of 2%-4% for 2022
1 day ago

Swiss Re joins the exodus from Russia

The global reinsurer joins banks such as Deutsche, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase which have exited Russia following its invasion of Ukraine
23 hours ago

Uniqlo operator makes U-turn on Russia

Fast Retailing and Japan Tobacco will suspend some operations in Russia after earlier saying they would stay in the market
4 days ago
