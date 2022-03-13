Suspended Nutritional Holdings still lacks sponsor, but ‘is turning around’
Penny stock has failed to appoint a legally required corporate agent, but the JSE is tight-lipped about sanctions
13 March 2022 - 19:28
Suspended penny stock Nutritional Holdings has failed to appoint a legally required corporate sponsor, which acts in a legal and advisory role, as it said it would. But the JSE is staying tight-lipped about possible sanctions against the company.
Nutritional, which once sold maize products to schools and hostels, has had its former CEO, chair, CFO and members of its audit and risk committee all resign and now faces being terminated by the JSE for multiple breaches of listing requirements. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now