Suspended Nutritional Holdings still lacks sponsor, but 'is turning around' Penny stock has failed to appoint a legally required corporate agent, but the JSE is tight-lipped about sanctions

Suspended penny stock Nutritional Holdings has failed to appoint a legally required corporate sponsor, which acts in a legal and advisory role, as it said it would. But the JSE is staying tight-lipped about possible sanctions against the company.

Nutritional, which once sold maize products to schools and hostels, has had its former CEO, chair, CFO and members of its audit and risk committee all resign and now faces being terminated by the JSE for multiple breaches of listing requirements. ..