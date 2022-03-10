Ster-Kinekor saved as sale to new investors is approved
10 March 2022 - 19:59
Ster-Kinekor has been plucked from business rescue after a R250m offer received overwhelming support from creditors and shareholders.
After a vote on Thursday, Blantyre Capital, a London-based firm that specialises in buying or lending to businesses in temporary financial distress, and Greenpoint Capital, a Cape Town-based investor, will take over the beleaguered cinema business...
