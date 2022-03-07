Massmart scraps dividend for third year as unrest and liquor bars bite
Restrictions cost it R1.8bn in lost sales, while July's riots helped cause a more than R2bn loss in 2021
07 March 2022 - 08:00
Struggling Massmart, the owner of Game and Builders, has scrapped its dividend for a third consecutive year, hit by July's civil unrest and trading restrictions that cost it billions of rand in lost sales.
Group sales fell 1.9% to R84.87bn in Massmart's year to end-December 26, with the Walmart-owned group's net loss widening by more than a quarter to R2.2bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now