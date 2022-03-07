Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart scraps dividend for third year as unrest and liquor bars bite Restrictions cost it R1.8bn in lost sales, while July's riots helped cause a more than R2bn loss in 2021 B L Premium

Struggling Massmart, the owner of Game and Builders, has scrapped its dividend for a third consecutive year, hit by July's civil unrest and trading restrictions that cost it billions of rand in lost sales.

Group sales fell 1.9% to R84.87bn in Massmart's year to end-December 26, with the Walmart-owned group's net loss widening by more than a quarter to R2.2bn...