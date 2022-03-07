Massmart plans Builders expansion even as losses widen
Despite underperformance of Game, CEO Mitchell Slape refuses to give up on the chain
07 March 2022 - 08:00
Massmart, which recorded a R2.2bn annual loss, will be expanding its Builders chain by 50% over the next five years and also hopes to increase Makro stores by around a quarter, a sign of confidence in the chains that have been a bright spot in its portfolio of brands.
The Walmart-controlled retailer, which extended its money-losing streak to a third consecutive year when its losses widened 25%, has been undergoing a tough turnaround plan under CEO Mitchell Slape, a Walmart insider. ..
