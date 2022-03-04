Companies / Retail & Consumer Virgin Active gets R1.8bn investment as it merges with Real Foods B L Premium

Brait’s Virgin Active has merged with Kauai parent Real Foods, while new and existing shareholders, including business tycoon Christo Wiese, are investing £88.4m (R1.8bn) as the fitness group expands into the nutrition business.

Virgin is 80%-owned by holding company Brait, along with Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, and has gyms in SA, the UK and Italy. Its gyms in all three countries lost members during the hard lockdowns at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the business returned to full operations only in October 2021. ..