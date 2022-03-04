Virgin Active gets R1.8bn investment as it merges with Real Foods
04 March 2022 - 10:08
UPDATED 06 March 2022 - 19:30
Brait’s Virgin Active has merged with Kauai parent Real Foods, while new and existing shareholders, including business tycoon Christo Wiese, are investing £88.4m (R1.8bn) as the fitness group expands into the nutrition business.
Virgin is 80%-owned by holding company Brait, along with Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, and has gyms in SA, the UK and Italy. Its gyms in all three countries lost members during the hard lockdowns at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the business returned to full operations only in October 2021. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now