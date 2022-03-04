Companies / Retail & Consumer Real Foods founder Dean Kowarski named CEO of Virgin Active amid tie up Kowarski was the founder of the company that owns restaurant group Kauai, and which will merge its food assets with Virgin Active SA B L Premium

Virgin Active is getting a new CEO in the form of Real Foods founder Dean Kowarski, with the gym chain also set to absorb the health food assets of the group he established, including Kauai, and is looking to raise R1.8bn in new capital.

Investment company Brait, which owns almost 80% of Virgin Active, said on Friday the moves follow the devastation wrought by Covid-19, which shuttered gyms globally for months, but which also boosted awareness of a need for health and wellness...