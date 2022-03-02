Woolworths resumes dividend payout as Australia perks up
Revenue was under pressure in last six months of 2021, but capital restructuring Down Under lifts balance sheet
02 March 2022 - 08:24
UPDATED 02 March 2022 - 22:55
Retailer Woolworths has resumed its half-year dividend repayments and returned R1bn from Australia for SA debt, in a stark reversal of fortunes, after losing billions in SA profits Down Under.
The group spent over R21bn buying clothing businesses in Australia, racking up debt guaranteed by the SA business, which is now in a net cash position of R258m, from net borrowing of R6.8bn previously...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now