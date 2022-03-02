Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths proceeds with dividend amid Australian turnaround efforts Revenue was under pressure in the last six months of 2021, but capital restructuring efforts in Australia has bolstered the group’s balance sheet B L Premium

Fashion group retailer Woolworths says tough trading conditions and lockdowns in Australia weighed on revenue in the first half of its 2022 year, but it is proceeding with a dividend after restructuring efforts left it with a net cash pile.

Group turnover and concession sales for the 26 weeks ended December 26 decreased by 2.1% to R42.1bn, with headline earnings falling 35.4% to R1.6bn. Woolworths still struggled with a revenue fall for its Australian businesses as it was unable to trade in stores representing 70% of the group’s brick-and-mortar sales for more than three months...