Ster Kinekor gets R250m lifeline to emerge out of business rescue
The cinema chain was forced into business rescue after lockdown restrictions required cinemas to remain closed for five months in 2020
01 March 2022 - 13:43
UPDATED 01 March 2022 - 20:12
SA's largest cinema chain Ster Kinekor, could soon be out of business rescue and back to normality after a R250m offer was made for the business.
London-based Investment firm Blantyre Capital and Cape-Town based Greenpoint Capital are hoping to buy 100% of the loss-making Ster Kinekor, which has been in the form of bankruptcy protection since January 2021...
