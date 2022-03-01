Companies / Retail & Consumer Blantyre Capital and Greenpoint Capital offers R250m for Ster Kinekor The cinema chain was forced into business rescue after lockdown restrictions required cinemas to remain closed for five months in 2020 B L Premium

Investment firms Blantyre Capital and Greenpoint Capital have offered to pay R250m for loss-making Ster Kinekor, which has been in business rescue since January 2021.

The cinema chain, which has 65% of the SA movie market share, was forced into business rescue after lockdown restrictions required cinemas to remain closed for five months in 2020...