Shareholders approve Long4Life sale
The deal that got almost 90% of shareholders’ votes now needs approval from the competition authorities
28 February 2022 - 15:45
Shareholders approved investment holding company Long4Life’s sale to Old Mutual’s private equity arm on Monday morning.
The deal that obtained almost 90% of shareholders’ votes now needs approval from the competition authorities...
