RCL Foods’ profit rises as it carves out some market share
As producers grapple with higher input costs, the group says it has been seeking to limit price increases
28 February 2022 - 08:05
RCL Foods, whose interests range from sugar and mayonnaise to logistics, says improved volumes and market share gains helped profits rise more than a fifth in its half year to end-December, when revenue rose by double digits for a second consecutive year.
The group — which counts among its brands Ouma Rusks, Bobtail pet food and Yum Yum peanut butter — grew revenue 9.2% to R17.1bn to end-December, while headline earnings rose 21.5% to R645.6m...
