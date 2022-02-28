Companies / Retail & Consumer RCL Foods’ profit rises as it carves out some market share As producers grapple with higher input costs, the group says it has been seeking to limit price increases B L Premium

RCL Foods, whose interests range from sugar and mayonnaise to logistics, says improved volumes and market share gains helped profits rise more than a fifth in its half year to end-December, when revenue rose by double digits for a second consecutive year.

The group — which counts among its brands Ouma Rusks, Bobtail pet food and Yum Yum peanut butter — grew revenue 9.2% to R17.1bn to end-December, while headline earnings rose 21.5% to R645.6m...