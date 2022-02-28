Companies / Retail & Consumer RCL Foods eyes further growth as it carves out some market share As producers grapple with higher input costs, the group says it has been seeking to limit price increases B L Premium

RCL Foods, which has interests from sugar and mayonnaise to logistics, says it’s pleased with market share gains in a consumer environment characterised by record unemployment and surging input costs, and is pressing ahead with plans to beef up its footprint in SA’s value-added foods industry.

Virtually all the group’s major brands registered market share gains in 2021, CEO Paul Cruickshank told Business Day on Monday, with RCL now having undertaken a comprehensive review of SA’s food landscape, and identified areas for growth...