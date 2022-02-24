Distell posts double-digit profit growth as SA restrictions ease
An easing of Covid-19 restrictions helped the group grow revenue by more than a fifth in its core SA market in its half year to end-December
24 February 2022 - 07:47
SA’s largest alcohol producer, Distell, says a trend to post-pandemic normality helped it grow profits by double digits in its half year to end-December, with revenue in its core SA market up more than a fifth.
The maker of Nederburg wines and Amarula said group revenue rose 15.8% to R17bn, while after-tax profit grew 13.2% to R1.63bn, even as it struggled with supply-chain issues and pressure on some of its international markets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now