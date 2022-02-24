Companies / Retail & Consumer Distell posts double-digit profit growth as SA restrictions ease An easing of Covid-19 restrictions helped the group grow revenue by more than a fifth in its core SA market in its half year to end-December B L Premium

SA’s largest alcohol producer, Distell, says a trend to post-pandemic normality helped it grow profits by double digits in its half year to end-December, with revenue in its core SA market up more than a fifth.

The maker of Nederburg wines and Amarula said group revenue rose 15.8% to R17bn, while after-tax profit grew 13.2% to R1.63bn, even as it struggled with supply-chain issues and pressure on some of its international markets...