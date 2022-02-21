Companies / Retail & Consumer Libstar sells controlling stake in household and personal care business The food manufacturer aims to focus on its core food offerings, which generate more than 90% of revenue B L Premium

Food producer Libstar, the maker of Lancewood cheeses and Denny mushrooms, has agreed to sell a controlling stake in its household and personal care businesses for R174.6m, as part of its strategy of focusing on its core food offerings.

The group, valued at R3.9bn on the JSE, has agreed to sell a 70% stake to boutique equity manager Pape Fund Managers, which have an option for full control, which would bring the total consideration to R217.32m...