Massmart warns of more than R2bn loss after civil unrest Damage and closure of stores, as well as timing of insurance payments, put pressure on a company that was already struggling to return to profit

Massmart, the owner of Makro, Game and Builders, has flagged a more than R2bn loss for its 2021 year, hit by the effects of July’s civil unrest as well as the timing of insurance payouts.

The group expects to report a net loss of between R2.14bn and R2.4bn for its year to December 26, a decline of up to about a third for Massmart, which has been loss-making for three years...